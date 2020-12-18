COVID-19: Man Arrested For Harassing Woman During Mask Argument In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was arrested after he knocked another shopper at a Dollar General location to the ground when she confronted him for not wearing a face mask, police said, and was charged with a second count of harassment after another incident later that week.

Police in Ulster County were called to the Dollar General on Route 9W in Saugerties at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.

There, a female victim alleged that 38-year-old Jona T. Knox shoved her into a display after she "approached [him] for not wearing a mask," according to Saugerties Police Chief Joe Sinagra.

Knox was charged with second-degree harassment, then released.

Two days later on Tuesday, Dec. 15, a different female victim told police that Knox had allegedly been following her for several days, making threatening statements and, during one encounter, threw coins at her. One of these incidents, police said, was captured on a surveillance camera

Knox was charged again with second-degree harassment and will appear in the Town of Saugerties court at later dates to answer those charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.