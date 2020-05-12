Couple Faces Assault Charge After Incident In Area, State Police Say

A verbal altercation turned into a physical incident where a couple allegedly assaulted a woman and prevented her from calling 911, police said.

Ulster County residents Richard Ronda, 41, and Julie Ronda, 36, both of Accord, went to a home in the hamlet on Thursday, May 7, and got into a verbal argument with the homeowner over a previous incident, according to state police.

The argument turned physical, with the Rondas repeatedly striking their victim in the head and face, taking her cell phone to prevent her from reporting the incident, police said.

According to police, their victim managed to contact police using a neighbor’s phone, and troopers responded to the home.

The Ronda's victim was treated by paramedics, while troopers tracked down the couple in their Accord home, where they were taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Both Rondas were arrested and charged with third-degree assault, criminal mischief, petit larceny, and harassment.

They were arraigned over Skype and released, and an Order of Protection was issued on behalf of their victim. Richard and Julie Ronda are scheduled to appear in the Town of Rochester Court on Wednesday, July 1.

