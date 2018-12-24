Couple Assaults State Troopers After Mercedes-Benz Traffic Stop, Police Say

A couple fought back --literally -- after troopers attempted to arrest them during an early morning traffic stop over the weekend, New York State Police said.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop of a Mercedes-Benz shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23, on the Southern State Parkway in Nassau County, near exit 21 (Nassau Road) in Hempstead, for a traffic violation.

The driver, Long Beach resident Michael Nelson was found to be drunk, police said. As he was being taken into custody, Nelson allegedly headbutted a trooper in the face and body. While he was being arrested, Nelson’s wife, Alexandra Nelson, got out of the vehicle and attempted to obstruct the troopers attempting to arrest her husband, according to police. She was subsequently taken into custody.

Police said the two were transported to the East Meadow barracks for processing, and while at the station, Nelson continued to act belligerent and he refused to submit to any chemical tests. His wife also remained combative, throwing shoes and soiled underwear at troopers, police said.

Michael Nelson was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and harassment. Alexandra Nelson was charged with attempted assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

Both Nelsons were transported to Nassau County Detention and are currently awaiting arraignment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.