Cop From Hudson Valley Killed In Hand-To-Hand Struggle With Armed Suspect

An NYPD officer from Westchester was fatally shot in a hand-to-hand struggle with an armed suspect overnight.

It happened just after 12:30 Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Edenwald Houses in the Bronx.

The officer, Brian Mulkeen, was 33 and lived in Yorktown Heights with his girlfriend, who is also a police officer in the Bronx in the 44th precinct.

Police officers were patrolling the area the incident occurred due to gang activity including recent shootings, the NYPD said.

Three officers left their vehicle to question a man, who fled on foot, the NYPD said. As Mulkeen and his partner attempted to apprehend the man, a violent struggle ensued on the ground, with Mulkeen catching up to the suspect first.

On a police body camera, Mulkeen could be heard yelling, "He's reaching for it. He's reaching for it," the NYPD's Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

Numerous shots were then fired and Mulkeen was struck a total of three times.

Five officers on the scene fired their service weapons, striking the man, who was pronounced dead. His weapon, a .32 caliber revolver, was recovered. (See photo above.) The suspect who was killed is a 27-year-old man who was on probation for a narcotics-related arrest last year. He had several other convictions, including for a burglary in Rockland County. The suspect's name has not yet been released.

Mulkeen, who was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center with critical injuries, was pronounced dead.

Mulkeen served nearly seven years as an NYPD officer following his appointment on Jan. 9, 2013.

"Brian Mulkeen was a great cop who gave it all to keep the people of our city safe," the NYPD said in a statement. "He had a bright future in front of him. We will never forget Brian’s service, dedication, and courage. Please keep his family and all of the NYPD in your prayers."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

