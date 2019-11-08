Cook At Pearl River Tavern Had 200 Child Porn Images On Phone, In Cloud, Authorities Say

A cook at a popular Pearl River tavern was charged with having more than 200 child porn videos and images on his phone – including nine of child sexual abuse.

Joseph Kosa, 28, who works at Mickey’s Tavern, was convicted nine years ago of possession of child pornography and served three years probation as a result, criminal records show.

He was arrested again during a raid at his Hawthorne, NJ home, which followed a four-month investigation that identified several illegal video files stored on a cloud, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said Thursday.

“During a preliminary forensic examination of Kosa’s cellular telephone, detectives located an additional cloud account, where Kosa kept approximately nine video files of child sexual abuse,” the sheriff said.

“In addition to those videos, Kosa also had over 200 video and image files of child pornography in his phone’s photo album,” Berdnik said.

Detectives from the sheriff's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force seized several devices from Kosa that held data they were retrieving for examination, the sheriff added.

Kosa, who authorities said is single, was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing on three counts each of maintaining, distributing and possessing child pornography.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.