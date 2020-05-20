Complaint Of Excrements Seeping From Apartment Leads To Man's Arrest, Police Say

A 26-year-old area man was busted for reckless endangerment of property after his landlord filed a complaint of animal excrements allegedly seeping from his apartment.

Louis Barbaria, of Saugerties, was arrested on Sunday, May 17, after Saugerties Police received the Ulster County landlord's complaint, Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

According to the complaint, Barbaria had allegedly been permitting his animals to defecate and urinate in and on the Valk Road apartment floors for over a month.

The animal’s excrements were seeping into the apartment below Barbaria’s, creating a substantial health risk to the occupants, while also causing extensive damage to the floors and walls of the apartment, the chief said.

Barbaria was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date.

