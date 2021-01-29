Cold Case: Disappearance Of 17-Year-Old In Area Remains Mystery

It's been decades since a teen was last seen in the area, but the New York State Police haven't forgotten and continue to work to solve the case.

Joseph D. Helt disappeared in Ulster County, on Friday, Jan. 16, 1987, when he was just 17 years old, Trooper Steven Nevel said.

He was last seen at an outdoor party at an abandoned ski lodge off Mount Cathalia Road near Sam’s Point ice caves in Ellenville, Nevel said.

Helt left Mount Cathalia with friends in a white Subaru to drive to the ice caves at Sam’s Point. The vehicle got stuck in the snow. Helt left the area on foot to find help and was not seen again.

Joseph Helt New York State Police

He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a T-shirt, a long-sleeve thermal shirt, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and white high-top sneakers.

Multiple search efforts were hindered by snowfall and below-freezing temperatures, state police said.

Many leads have been followed up on during the past three decades and the case remains open.

The ski lodge. New York State Police

Numerous interviews of witnesses, friends, and family members have been conducted throughout the years as well without any results.

But state police are still hopeful that someone has a clue that will break the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the New York State Police in Ellenville at 845-626-2800.

