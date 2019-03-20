Clarkstown Police Take New Steps To Fight Scams

The Clarkstown Police Department has taken a series of new steps in an effort to help fight scams, according to the Office of Public Information.

The Clarkstown Community Policing Unit went into several local stores in the town that sell gift cards and Green Dot Money Oak cards. These stores, such as CVS, 7-Eleven, Walgreens and Rite-Aid, are often targeted for their gift cards, which victims feel are necessary to purchase in order to pay off scammers.

Officers visited these stores and discussed with employees the importance of staying vigilant when someone attempts to buy thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards.

Officers also reminded potential victims that if they are purchasing the gift cards because of a potential scam, it’s important to call 911.

“The Town of Clarkstown is just like the rest of the Country when it comes to its residents falling victim to scams and fraudulent activity. More often than not, the victims of these scams are the elderly,” said the department in a press release. “This is just another effort undertaken by the Clarkstown Police Department to educate the public and ask store employees to be the eyes and ears of the police to prevent some of these scams.”

