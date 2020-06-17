Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Child Sex Offender On The Run Nabbed In Area

Kathy Reakes
Delbert Wiley Tibbs
Delbert Wiley Tibbs Photo Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Investigations

A wanted 27-year-old registered sex offender from out of state has been nabbed in the Hudson Valley.

Members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office arrested Delbert Wiley Tibbs Jr. of Centerville, Tennessee man on Tuesday, June 16 in the Town of Wawarsing.

The arrest came after the department received information about a registered sex offender from Tennessee who was wanted on three separate warrants for failing to register as a sex offender, the Sheriff's Office said.

An investigation found that Tibbs was staying at a residence on Clay Hill Road in the Town of Wawarsing and other residences in the area since the beginning of June.

Tibbs was soon located and taken into custody in the Village of Ellenville. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation listed his offenses as criminal attempt to commit aggravated sexual battery against children

 He was arraigned virtually as a fugitive from justice and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail pending extradition proceedings.

The department was assisted by the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team, U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, New York State Police, Village of Ellenville Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

