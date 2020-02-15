Contact Us
Police & Fire

Child Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In Rockland

Daily Voice
Remsen Avenue between Groove Street and Hilda Lane after the incident.
This story has been updated.

A child suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the area.

The incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 15 at around 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 in Rockland County.

The child, reportedly a 6-year-old boy, was rushed to Westchester Medical Center.

Remsen Avenue between Groove Street and Hilda Lane in Monsey was closed during the crash investigation. It reopened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, Ramapo Police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates

