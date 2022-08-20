Child Fatally Struck In Driveway Of NY Home

Police are investigating a crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in New Yorrk.

It happened on Long Island just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Huntington Station.

A 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara in the driveway, Suffolk County Police said.

She and other family members transported the victim to Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Briceida Moreira De Moreira, age 34, of Huntington Station, who was driving with a permit only, was issued a summons for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

The Lexus was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.