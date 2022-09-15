Cause Of Death Under Investigation For Hudson Valley Man After Cops Shot During Standoff

A man is dead and two officers were hospitalized after being shot during a 12-hour standoff in Northern Westchester.

At about 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, the New York State Police responded to a residence in the Town of Cortlandt on Quaker Bridge Road in the village of Croton-on-Hudson for a report of a barricaded subject armed with a gun.

Troopers, in conjunction with the Westchester County Police Department, established a safe perimeter around the residence and crisis negotiators attempted for nearly 12 hours to convince Christopher Pesavento, age 50, to peacefully surrender, said state police,

During the negotiations Pesavento fired multiple rounds at police officers from inside the residence, striking two Westchester Police Department officers who suffered non-life-threatening wounds, said state police.

Both officers were treated and released from a local hospital, according to state police.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, Sept. 15, a member of law enforcement was able to determine that Pesavento was deceased., state police said

"No members of law enforcement discharged rounds from their weapons, but less than lethal methods were utilized in an attempt to force a peaceful surrender," according to a statement by state police.

Pesavento's cause of death is pending investigation by the Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office responded to the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.