Car Hauler Collides With CSX Train In Rockland

A car hauler was hit by a train in the Hudson Valley after the driver pulled onto one of the tracks, authorities said.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, in West Nyack on Pineview Road.

According to Clarkstown Police Det. Norm Peters, when officers arrived on the scene they found two vehicles had fallen from a car hauler that was resting up against the side of a CSX train car.

Before the crash, the driver of the car hauler told officers he needed to back up his truck and then place it in park, not realizing that the trailer was across both sets of tracks, Peters said.

The car hauler, which was carrying two vehicles, was then struck by a southbound CSX train causing the two vehicles to become dislodged from the hauler, he added.

No injuries were reported and the train did not experience any significant delays to its next destination.

