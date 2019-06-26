Car Dealership Salesman Accused Of Stealing From Customers In Area

Following a three-month investigation, a car salesman from a Middletown dealership is facing multiple felonies after police say he stole numerous cash down payments.

New York State Police say they received a report that a salesman at Nissan-Kia Middletown dealership failed to credit a customer for the full amount of their down payment in March of 2019.

Further investigation revealed that there were several additional victims, police say.

Police arrested Michael Edison Ramos, 34, of Middletown on Wednesday, June 19 and charged him with the following felonies in both the towns of Wallkill and Wawayanda:

Third-degree grand larceny

Fourth-degree grand larceny

First-degree falsification of business records

First-degree scheme to defraud

Ramos was also charged with possession of personal identification information, a misdemeanor.

Ramos was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $7,500.

New York State Police are interested in speaking to anyone who feels they may have been a victim of this scheme. Callers should contact the Middletown barracks at (845) 344-5300 and ask for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

