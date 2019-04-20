Car Crashes Through Storefront At CVS In Hudson Valley

A car accidentally crashed into a CVS in Northern Westchester, leading to the temporary closure of the store.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred Wednesday night, April 17 at the location in Somers, the Somers Volunteer Fire Department said.

Somers FD Car 2441 and 2442 quickly responded after the vehicle went through the front vestibule of the location, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Somers Volunteer Fire officers coordinated with the Somers Building Inspector to make sure the building was safe for people to be inside.

The store remained closed during repairs, which were overseen by the Town of Somers Building Department.

