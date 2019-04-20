Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Eye Of The Storm: Downpours Causing Flooding, Travel Issues
Police & Fire

Car Crashes Through Storefront At CVS In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the damage sustained after a car drove into the window at the CVS in Somers.
A look at the damage sustained after a car drove into the window at the CVS in Somers. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department

A car accidentally crashed into a CVS in Northern Westchester, leading to the temporary closure of the store.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred Wednesday night, April 17 at the location in Somers, the Somers Volunteer Fire Department said.

Somers FD Car 2441 and 2442 quickly responded after the vehicle went through the front vestibule of the location, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Somers Volunteer Fire officers coordinated with the Somers Building Inspector to make sure the building was safe for people to be inside.

The store remained closed during repairs, which were overseen by the Town of Somers Building Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.