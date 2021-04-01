Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Sets New Rules For Vaccines, Including Fines, Issues Updated Guidance For Schools
Police & Fire

Car Crashes Off Road, Into Pole In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police are warning drivers that slick roads are causing a number of crashes. This vehicle hit a telephone pole in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
This accident took place in Chestnut Ridge. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Another in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Slick roadways have caused several vehicles to lose control and slide off roadways the last couple of days in Rockland County.

On Monday, Jan. 4, a driver lost control on Conklin Road in the northeast corridor of the Town of Ramapo, caused it to skid off the roadway and into a telephone pole. 

Police say no one was injured in the crash.

The same conditions also caused a driver on Sunday, Jan. 3, to lose control on Margetts Road in Chestnut Ridge and another in Ramapo.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.