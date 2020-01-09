Car Crashes Into Post In Front Of Popular Bagel Shop In Rockland

Bagel lovers received a little more than just cream cheese when a car hit the front of the popular bagel shop in the area.

The incident happened in Rockland County at around 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, at John's Famous Bagels, at 305 S Little Tor Rd in New City, said the Clarkstown Police.

According to police, the driver of a vehicle drove over a curb and into a post causing it to strike another vehicle.

The New City Fire Department and the building department were on the scene and deemed the building safe to resume business.

No injuries were reported.

