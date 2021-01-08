Car Crashes Into Newly-Opened Deli In Sleepy Hollow

An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a deli that recently opened in Westchester.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at The Horseman Deli on North Broadway in Sleepy Hollow.

The deli had just opened for business in late April.

Kristina Rolon, the co-owner of the business along with her fiance, Mike, and partner Fredy, said the deli will not be able to operate for between three to six months.

"As a business only being open for three months during a pandemic, I am very concerned The Horseman Deli will not make it if we don’t have the financial means to support itself," she wrote on the deli's Facebook page. "This situation is most definitely something we never expected."

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the owners with costs associated with repairs. You can access it here.

