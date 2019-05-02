Car Crashes Into Dry Cleaners In Area

A car crashed into the front of a Northern Westchester dry cleaners, taking out the entire window.

The incident took place around 6 p.m., on Wednesday, May 1, when the sedan plowed into the front of the Greenest Organic Cleaners, in Ossining, said Ossining Police.

According to Ossining Chief Kevin Sylvester, the driver simply stepped on the wrong pedal and plowed into the business on North Highland Avenue.

No one was reported injured.

