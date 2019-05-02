Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Car Crashes Into Dry Cleaners In Area

Kathy Reakes
A car plowed into the front of a dry cleaning business.
A car plowed into the front of a dry cleaning business. Photo Credit: Ossining Police Department

A car crashed into the front of a Northern Westchester dry cleaners, taking out the entire window.

The incident took place around 6 p.m., on Wednesday, May 1, when the sedan plowed into the front of the Greenest Organic Cleaners, in Ossining, said Ossining Police.

According to Ossining Chief Kevin Sylvester, the driver simply stepped on the wrong pedal and plowed into the business on North Highland Avenue.

No one was reported injured.

