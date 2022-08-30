Car Crashes Into Coffee Shop After Chase In Rockland

A BMW ran into a popular Hudson Valley coffee shop after refusing to stop for police.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 in the village of Suffern.

According to Suffern Mayor Michael Curley, a four-day-old BMW ran into Java Love at 50 Lafayette Ave., after the driver was allegedly driving recklessly and refused to stop for police.

"Please remember to stop by Java Love and have a cup of coffee to make up for the business they lost because of the accident," the mayor said.

No one was injured, officials said.

Police have not released the driver's name or charges.

"I would like to thank the Ramapo Police/Suffern Police and Suffern Fire Department for doing an outstanding job," Curley added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.