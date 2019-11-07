Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Rockland Man Busted In Shakedown Gets Eight-Year Sentence For Separate Drug Charge
Police & Fire

Cabbie Robbed At Gunpoint, Hit In Head With Weapon In Rockland, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A cabbie was robbed of all his belonging at gunpoint, police said.
A cabbie was robbed of all his belonging at gunpoint, police said. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Police are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly robbed a cabbie at gunpoint and then hit him in the head with the weapon.

The incident took place around 5:20 a.m., Thursday, July 11, on Spring Brook Road in Nanuet, said the Clarkstown Police Department.

According to police, the victim, a 58-year-old taxi driver, reported he picked up two men from Spring Valley and drove them to Spring Brook Road. After the men paid the fare, one of the men allegedly pulled out a  "tan" handgun and demanded the cabbie's money, phone, tablet, and car keys, police said.

As the victim relinquished the property, he was struck in the face, causing a minor injury, police said.

The men then ran towards Rose Avenue in Spring Valley.

The men are described as black males, about 20 years of age and thin. One was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and the second, a black sweatshirt.

Patrol Units conducted a search of the area for the suspects without locating the men.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800 or send an anonymous tip to the police by using TIP411. Send a text message to 847411 (tip411), then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info and hit send.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.