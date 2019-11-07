Cabbie Robbed At Gunpoint, Hit In Head With Weapon In Rockland, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly robbed a cabbie at gunpoint and then hit him in the head with the weapon.

The incident took place around 5:20 a.m., Thursday, July 11, on Spring Brook Road in Nanuet, said the Clarkstown Police Department.

According to police, the victim, a 58-year-old taxi driver, reported he picked up two men from Spring Valley and drove them to Spring Brook Road. After the men paid the fare, one of the men allegedly pulled out a "tan" handgun and demanded the cabbie's money, phone, tablet, and car keys, police said.

As the victim relinquished the property, he was struck in the face, causing a minor injury, police said.

The men then ran towards Rose Avenue in Spring Valley.

The men are described as black males, about 20 years of age and thin. One was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and the second, a black sweatshirt.

Patrol Units conducted a search of the area for the suspects without locating the men.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800 or send an anonymous tip to the police by using TIP411. Send a text message to 847411 (tip411), then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info and hit send.

