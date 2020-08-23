BUSTED: Teens Who Invaded Popular Bergen Farm, Abused Animals Identified

GOTCHA! Authorities have identified several teens who the owners of a popular Bergen County farm said broke in, rode donkeys, abused a miniature horse and left several petting zoo animals "shaken and skittish."

Those who know her quickly recognized one of them from a Snapchat photo as a 17-year-old River Dell High School athlete from Oradell, several sources told Daily Voice.

Jimmy Abma caught the trespassing teens abusing animals and trying to steal tables, chairs and other items from behind Abma's Farm in Wyckoff around 11:30 p.m. They'd also opened several gates to the petting zoo, he said.

Abma said he spoke to two of them, but they both fled with the others before police arrived.

None of them were wearing masks, by the way.

Abma got photos -- including one of a blond-haired girl wearing bangles, a navel ring, tattered jeans and black sneakers with black laces -- riding a donkey named Daisy with a boy behind her.

Family members were up past 2 a.m. trying to "put everything back together," Abma said.

Still missing were a duckling and a rabbit.

A vet was called to check out all of the animals before the zoo could be reopened, Abma said.

"Abma's Farm is a working farm," the family wrote in a Facebook post that being shared widely on Sunday. "Four families live here; this is our home and life. It is NOT a playground, especially at 11pm.

"Breaking into our farm and barnyard is not only a liability to you but more importantly to our animals. It's clear that our animals were disturbed and violated by this group of trespassers who proceeded to ride our donkeys.

"Our animals are very shaken and skittish compared to their normal calm and relaxed nature, and our mini horse has signs of physical abuse."

"The sheer disrespect that some people have is truly infuriating," Jimmy Abma added. "There are teenage pranks, and then there's something like this.

"Unfortunately for them we have pictures and names and we will follow through to make sure everyone is held accountable."

Anyone 18 or older could be charged criminally and face fines and possible community service. Juveniles would receive delinquency complaints that carry certain requirements.

Wyckoff police already had several good leads to investigate.

If you recognize the girl or boy in the photo, or have any information that could help identify those responsible, please call them: (201) 891-2121 (Wyckoff PD).

