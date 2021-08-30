Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Where's Captain? Speculation Swirls Cuomo Left His Dog Behind When He Exited Executive Mansion
Police & Fire

Bus Carrying Inmates Becomes Engulfed In Flames In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The burned-out bus. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions/Freddie Beltran
Another view. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions/Freddie Beltran

Screams filled the air as a bus carrying prisoners between correction facilities caught fire while traveling in the area.

The crash took place around 7:45 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 in Dutchess County on Route 9D by the overpass in Fishkill, said the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The bus stopped and was safely evacuated, the department said.

Nearly two dozen prisoners and corrections officers were onboard at the time of the fire. 

Two correction officers and four prisoners were taken to local hospitals for examination, the department said. 

All were treated and released. 

The remainder of the incarcerated were transported to facilities via department vehicles dispatched to the scene, DOCCS officials said. 

Witness Freddie Beltran said screams were heard and there was panic on board the bus as prisoners tried to get out.

Fights reportedly even erupted between inmates and corrections officers as the crush to get out ensued. 

New York State troopers on the scene said a mechanical issue caused the bus to catch fire. 

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.