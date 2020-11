Motorists should expect delays in the area of Old Route 17 in Rockland County due to a large brush fire.

The fire, which was first detected late on Sunday, Nov. 8, continued to burn early Monday, Nov. 9, by the bus garage in Hillburn, Ramapo Police said.

Police said traffic is congested due to a heavy fire department presence in that area as they battle the blaze.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.