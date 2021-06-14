Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Boyfriend In Hudson Valley Arrested For Allegedly Abducting Ex, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Mount Vernon resident Delmar Findlay was arrested by police in New Rochelle.
Mount Vernon resident Delmar Findlay was arrested by police in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Westchester man with an active warrant for his arrest is in custody after allegedly abducting his ex-girlfriend in the middle of the night, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a home on Leviness Place at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, where there was a report of an abduction that had taken place approximately an hour earlier.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that the investigation determined that a 32-year-old woman had been abducted from her residence at approximately 4:30 a.m. by her ex-boyfriend Delmar Findlay, who fled from the home in a vehicle with his victim.

Further investigation determined that Findlay was at a private residence on Hillside Avenue in Mount Vernon, leading to a search and arrest warrant for him.

Costa said that the victim was located inside the Hillside Avenue home with abrasions to the top of her feet.

Findlay is expected to be charged in Mount Vernon on an active arrest warrant as well as for the abduction. Costa said he would later be turned over to the New Rochelle Police Department for pending charges.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.