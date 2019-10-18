Boy, 8, Dies After Boat Carrying Eight Flips Over In Haverstraw

Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office rescued a child that was underwater after the boat they were riding in flipped over. Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

This story has been updated.

An 8-year-old boy drowned after being underwater for some time when a boat carrying seven children and one adult flipped over in Haverstraw Bay.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, about 100 feet off of Haverstraw Bay, said Rockland County Sheriff's Chief William Barbera.

According to Barbera, the boat flipped over sending all eight occupants into the water. Most clung to the boat until help arrived, but the boy went underwater.

The child was recovered by dive team members, who immediately began CPR, Barbera said.

The other six children were also transported to the hospital to be checked for hyperthermia, he added.

Barbera said the child would be buried on Friday by nighttime as required by his religion.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by numerous first responded including the Theills Fire Department, Stony Point, and numerous others.

The incident is under investigation.

