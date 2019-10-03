Contact Us
Breaking News: Here's When Much-Needed Steady Rain Is Expected
Police & Fire

Body Pulled From Hudson River

Kathy Reakes
Westchester County Police recovered a dead body from the Hudson River off Irvington.
Photo Credit: Westchester County Police

The remains of a man were recovered from the Hudson River after a boater reported observing a body floating in the river.

The body was discovered around 2:50 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2,  after county police were notified that the boater had seen the body off the coast of Irvington, said Westchester County Police Spokesman Kieran O'Leary.

The Westchester County Police Marine Unit responded, located the body and brought his remains aboard a Marine Unit patrol boat.

The cause of death and the identity of the man are under investigation by detectives from the General Investigations Unit.

The dead man does not match the physical description of a homicide suspect being sought by the Town of Poughkeepsie and New York State Police, O'Leary said.

The remains were turned over to the Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office at the Tarrytown Marina. An autopsy is pending.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

