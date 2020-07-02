Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Eight Linked To Rockland Cluster Case Become Cooperative After Getting Subpoenas
Police & Fire

Body Of Rockland Man Recovered From Ramapo River, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The body of a 33-year-old man who drowned in the Ramapo River was recovered by first responders. Photo Credit: Suffern Police Department
The searchers on the river. Photo Credit: Suffern Police Department Facebook

A 33-year-old Rockland County man was found dead in the Ramapo River after going swimming early in the morning.

The incident began early Thursday, July 2, when the Village of Suffern Police responded to the area after being notified by a village employee of a missing man in the river, said Suffern Police Chief Clarke Osborn.

"Officers responded to the area after a village employee observed two men frantically running along the riverbank in the area of the Suffern Athletic Fields," Osborn said.

When officers arrived the men said that one of their brothers had gone swimming in the river earlier Thursday morning and they thought he had gone home, Osborn said.

When they came back to check the area several hours later after realizing he did not respond home they located his clothing and personal belongings on the riverbank. 

Suffern officers Lou Venturini, Abby Adams, John Roberts, and Osborn then began a search of the river and located the deceased man in several feet of water, the chief said.

"Due to the water depth and unsteady terrain we called the Suffern Fire Department in to assist," Osborn added.

The fire department was assisted by fellow fire departments from Mahwah, Thiells, and Stony Point who provided dive and water recovery teams. 

"The fire departments did a fantastic job, as always, in assisting us getting the victim out under some difficult conditions," Osborn said.

Special thanks as well as the Rockland Paramedics, Suffern DPW, Rockland County Sheriff’s BCI Unit, and the Rockland Medical Examiners office. 

"We send our sincerest condolences to the victim's family," Clark said.

The man's identity has not been released. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.