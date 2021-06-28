Body Of Missing Hudson Valley Man Found In 12 Feet Of Water By Divers, Police Say

Police have recovered the body of a missing Hudson Valley man.

The 32-year-old Orange County resident went missing around 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 in Port Jervis, in the area of Laurel Grove Cemetery at a popular swimming hold called "Goose Rock."

When officers responded, witnesses reported that the swimmer was last seen floating towards the middle of the river towards the I-84 Bridge when he submerged underwater and never resurfaced, said Port Jervis Police Chief William. Worden.

Fire Department divers from multiple agencies were deployed and conducted a search of the river for the man.

The search was suspended prior to darkness on Sunday, and fire department divers resumed searching for the victim on Monday, June 28, with the aid of search dogs.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., Monday, June 28, divers located the man approximately 60 feet from shore in a depth of around 12 feet of water.

Police and fire officials are withholding the name of the decedent until family members are notified.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing by Port Jervis City Police Detectives with the assistance of the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office

Anyone with information can contact the Port Jervis City Police Detective unit at 845-858-4003.

