Body Of Missing Employee, 18, From Popular Pizzeria Found In Rockland

A massive search on Sunday turned up the body of a Bergen County pizzeria employee in Rockland County on Sunday, more than a month after he'd gone missing.

The body of Wilson Atz-Roldan was found in the water at the foot of Lake Antrim off Route 202 (Wayne Avenue), Suffern police said.

More than 80 volunteers joined police and Commsar Search & Rescue crews in searching for At-Roldan, an employee of Kinchley's Tavern in Ramsey who went missing on Dec. 21.

An autopsy was being scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Atz-Rolandleft his cellphone behind when he left the Moon 59 Bar & Grill on Lafayette Avenue in Suffern around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 21. That was the last time anyone reported seeing him, village police said in an alert the following week.

The owners of Kinchley's earlier this month issued an urgent plea for help finding him.

SEE: Search Continues For Missing Employee From Popular Bergen Pizzeria

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Wilson Atz-Roldan is asked to contact the Suffern PD: (845) 357-2300. COURTESY: Suffern PD

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.