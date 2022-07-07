Body Of 35-Year-Old Found In Hudson Valley Reservoir

The body of a 35-year-old Hudson Valley man was recovered from a reservoir by state police divers.

The incident took place in Dutchess County in the town of Fishkill on Monday, July 5.

According to police, the Dutchess County 911 Center received a call around 9:20 p.m., that a swimmer was missing in the Mount Beacon Reservoir in the town of Fishkill.

Officers from Fishkill, the city of Beacon, and the state police responded to the area and a search was conducted, police said.

Officers were assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office using a drone with thermal imaging to aid in the search.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 6, the state police dive team resumed the search of the reservoir for the missing swimmer, police said.

The search resulted in the recovery of the body of a 34-year-old Beacon resident who was located about 30 feet offshore, officials said.

Police have not released the identity of the man recovered pending notification of family.

The Dutchess County Medical Examiners Office responded to assist with the investigation.

"We send our condolences to the victim's family and friends," said the town of Fishkill Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.