Body Found In Area Garage

Police are asking the public for help after a man was found dead in a Hudson Valley garage.

The man was found in Orange County in the city of Newburgh on Tuesday, May 31.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the man, whose identity is not being released out of respect for the family, was found in a garage, the city of Newburgh Police said.

Following an investigation, police said the circumstances of the man's death do not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Police are looking for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the man's death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the city of Newburgh Police Department at 845- 569-7509.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.