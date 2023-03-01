Contact Us
Body Found By FBI Agents Behind Home In Hudson Valley As Part Of 'Ongoing Case'

Kathy Reakes
FBI agents dug up a body in the yard of a Hudson Valley home, but are quiet about who it was or how the person was killed.
Mystery is surrounding the circumstances after FBI agents in the Hudson Valley dug up a body in the yard of a home.

Agents were seen in Ulster County on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the home in the village of Ellenville on Ulster Heights Road.

FBI spokesman Daniel Cifro said the body was found as part of a continuing investigation.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the case, we are unable to provide further comment," Cifro said. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

