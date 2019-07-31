Blood-Stained Shirt Police Believe Missing Mom Wore Day Of Disappearance Found, Report Says

This story has been updated.

A new report citing law enforcement sources says that police investigating the disappearance of the Fairfield County mother of five found a blood-stained Vineyard Vines T-shirt that she was believed to be wearing on the day she vanished.

According to a report in the Hartford Courant , police found the shirt, along with a bra, two mops and some sponges with blood on them in a garbage can on Albany Avenue in Hartford.

Police arrested New Canaan resident Jennifer Farber Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, along with his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, after video surveillance allegedly showed the couple dumping items in some 30 garbage bins and dumpsters.

The items recovered by police were said to contain items with Jennifer Dulos' blood on them.

Fotis Dulos and Troconis were charged with on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. Both are currently out on $500,000 bond.

Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos' attorney said the information about what Jennifer Dulos was wearing sounded "desperate."

“I am unaware of any evidence about what she was wearing when she disappeared. This sounds like desperate speculation," the attorney said.

Jennifer Dulos, whose five children -- all under age 13 -- include two sets of twins, has been missing since Friday, May 24, when she was last seen dropping off her children at school. She was reported missing later that day after missing several appointments. Her vehicle was found later that night.

Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos were in the middle of a contentious divorce when she disappeared. Jennifer Dulos had stated in court papers that she feared for her life at the hands of her husband.

Fotis Dulos, 51, of Farmington

Since the time she disappeared, police have searched parks, woods, homes, ponds, reservoirs, and a large garbage facility where remaining bags allegedly dumped by Fotis Dulos may have landed.

Police have not released exactly what was found in the bags that contained the bloody items, but the Hartford Courant reported that family members have confirmed that Jennifer Dulos was wearing a similar shirt the day she disappeared.

On Wednesday, New Canaan Police Lt. Jason Ferraro said the department had "no comment," on any evidence found during the ongoing investigation. He also said no "active" searches were underway.

"We remain committed to bringing to justice those responsible for Jennifer’s disappearance," Ferraro said.

The couple’s five children have been staying at their grandmother Gloria Farber’s 1,500-square-foot Manhattan apartment with their nanny since Jennifer Dulos disappeared. Farber, who won temporary custody of the children filed a motion this week seeking sole custody.

New Canaan Police asks that anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos to call 203-594-3544.

