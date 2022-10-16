Black Bear Attacks 10-Year-Old Boy In Connecticut

A 10-year-old boy was attacked by a black bear in Connecticut, officials reported.

Police responded to the incident in the Litchfield County town of Morris at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, according to a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

EnCon Police and Connecticut State Police responded to the scene.

The boy was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for treatment of injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening, officials said.

The bear was located near the scene and euthanized by EnCon police, DEEP said.

