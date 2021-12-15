Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Biker Riding On Sidewalk Nearly Strikes Mom, Kids In Region, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Danny Martinez.
Danny Martinez. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

A Westchester man was arrested for allegedly riding his motorcycle on an area sidewalk, almost running down pedestrians.

According to the Yonkers Police, Danny Martinez is facing reckless endangerment charges for almost striking a mom and her kids as he races up and down a sidewalk on his cycle.

The department said they have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and said "We may not be everywhere all the time, but eventually you will get caught!"

To watch the video, click here. 

