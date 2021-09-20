Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Tractor-Trailer Near Intersection In Area

An investigation is taking place after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, in the area of Broadway and East St. James Street in Kingston, police said.

According to detectives, officers arrived on the scene and found the bicycle rider had received severe injuries due to the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ulster County Medical Examiner, said the Ulster County Police.

Police did not release the name, age, or hometown of the bicyclist or the driver of the tractor-trailer.

An investigation is underway.

Kingston Police were assisted at the scene by the:

New York State Police

Ulster County Sheriff's Office

Kingston Fire Department

Mobile Life

Kingston Department of Public Works

