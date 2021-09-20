Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Police Search Home Of Gabby Petito's Boyfriend Who Hasn't Been Seen For Nearly A Week
Police & Fire

Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Tractor-Trailer Near Intersection In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is taking place after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, in the area of Broadway and East St. James Street in Kingston, police said.

According to detectives, officers arrived on the scene and found the bicycle rider had received severe injuries due to the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ulster County Medical Examiner, said the Ulster County Police.

Police did not release the name, age, or hometown of the bicyclist or the driver of the tractor-trailer. 

An investigation is underway.

Kingston Police were assisted at the scene by the:

  • New York State Police
  • Ulster County Sheriff's Office
  • Kingston Fire Department
  • Mobile Life
  • Kingston Department of Public Works

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.