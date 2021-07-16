Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Viola.
A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Viola. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A man riding a bike in the Hudson Valley was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle, authorities announced.

The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, in Rockland County near the area of Viola Road and Underwood Road in the hamlet of Viola, said the Ramapo Police.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Roadways that were closed following the crash have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

