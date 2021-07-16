Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In Rockland

A man riding a bike in the Hudson Valley was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle, authorities announced.

The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, in Rockland County near the area of Viola Road and Underwood Road in the hamlet of Viola, said the Ramapo Police.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Roadways that were closed following the crash have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.