Bicyclist Not Wearing Helmet Injured In Crash With Car In Rockland, Police Say

A bicyclist not wearing a helmet was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Rockland County, closing down a busy roadway.

Police and paramedics from Ramapo responded to Orange Turnpike in Sloatsburg near the intersection of Liberty Rock Road early on Thursday, Aug. 20, when a driver from Sloatsburg struck a bicyclist, police said.

The bicyclist was transported to Nyack Hospital by Springhill Ambulance with a head injury.

According to police, lanes were forced to be closed for a crash investigation, and it was down to one lane in each direction on Orange Turnpike for several hours. The road has since been reopened.

