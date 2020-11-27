Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bicyclist Hit By Mercedes In Area Dies From His Injuries

Kathy Reakes
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A bicyclist who was hit by a Mercedes-Benz earlier this month has died from his injuries.

The unidentified 44-year-old New York City man who was hit around 12:38 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Ulster County at the intersection of Fish Creek Road and Patch Road in the Town of Saugerties, died on Friday, Nov. 20, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

The victim was bicycling north on Fish Creek Road when he collided with a 1995 Mercedes, operated by 55-year-old Craig L. Pedersen of Palenville. 

Pedersen was traveling south on Fish Creek Road when he made a left turn onto Patch Road, failing to yield to the bicyclist, causing the collision. 

The victim, who suffered serious injuries in the crash was airlifted from the scene to the Albany Medical Center. 

Police were assisted at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance, Centerville Cedar Grove Fire Department, State Police, and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

