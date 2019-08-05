Barricaded Area Woman Talked Out Harming Herself By Hostage Negotiators

A Harrison woman who was allegedly threatening to harm herself surrendered to police after more than five hours of talking with hostage negotiators, said Harrison Police.

The incident began around 9 a.m. when Harrison Police responded to a residence on Oak Street on a report of a person having an emotional crisis who was also potentially armed with a handgun, said Harrison Police Lt. John Vasta.

The first responding Harrison officers began a dialogue with the woman who had barricaded herself inside and refused to open the door, Vasta said.

Harrison officers and members of the Westchester County Police Hostage Negotiation Team continued talking with the woman and were able to convince her to surrender around 2 p.m. without incident, he added.

A licensed handgun was recovered from the residence.

“Our primary concern was for the health and safety of this person who was in crisis,” Harrison Police Chief Joseph J. Yasinski said. “I commend all the officers involved for the professionalism and skill they demonstrated to bring the matter to a conclusion without injury to anyone.”

The 30-year-old woman was taken to White Plains Hospital for evaluation.

No criminal charges are anticipated.

The area around the home was closed during the incident.

The chief thanked residents for their patience and cooperation during the police response.

