Auto Larcenies, Thefts On Rise By Organized Crime Ring In Area

Authorities are reporting an uptick in the number of larcenies from vehicles in the area as well as theft of vehicles by a large out-of-state crime ring.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said it investigating several larcenies from vehicles as well as thefts of actual vehicles themselves, all of which have occurred recently in the eastern Dutchess County areas -- primarily in Dove, said Captain John Watterson.

All of these incidents have occurred recently during the late-night/early-morning hours, and in each case, the perpetrators have targeted vehicles that were unlocked with the key fobs inside or accessible, Waterson said.

"These thefts are thought to be part of a large organized out-of-state crime ring, and the perpetrators should be considered armed and dangerous," he added.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to warn residents to always lock their vehicles, never leave valuables or the keys/fob inside, never leave the vehicle running unattended, and never confront the criminals yourself as they should be considered armed and dangerous, Watterson said.

If you observe a suspicious person or someone attempting to commit one of these thefts, please call 911 immediately and let law enforcement handled the matter.

The Sheriff’s Office would also be interested in any home security camera footage that may have captured a theft/attempted theft, Watterson said.

At this time there is no suspect description and further information may be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Wilber at 845-486-3826 or bwilber@dutchessny.gov.

Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

