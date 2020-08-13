Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: Florida Woman Wanted For NJ, NY Walmart Shoplifting Incidents ID'd Via Rental Car

Valerie Musson
Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google

Dominique K. Butler, 22, of Tampa and a friend stole $1,789.24 worth of Walmart merchandise and returned items for cash at stores throughout New Jersey and New York on July 23, 2019, Mansfield Township Police said in a release.

A follow-up investigation identified Butler via video surveillance and the tracing of her rental car from Philadelphia, authorities said.

Butler was arrested on an outstanding warrant for third-degree shoplifting and conspiracy on July 14, authorities said.

She was held at Warren County Jail pending an appearance in court.

