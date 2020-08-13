Authorities: Florida Woman Wanted For NJ, NY Walmart Shoplifting Incidents ID'd Via Rental Car

A Florida woman who returned nearly $1,800 worth of stolen Walmart merchandise at stores in New Jersey and New York was caught by Mansfield Township Police through surveillance footage of her rental car from Philadelphia, authorities said.

Dominique K. Butler, 22, of Tampa and a friend stole $1,789.24 worth of Walmart merchandise and returned items for cash at stores throughout New Jersey and New York on July 23, 2019, Mansfield Township Police said in a release.

A follow-up investigation identified Butler via video surveillance and the tracing of her rental car from Philadelphia, authorities said.

Butler was arrested on an outstanding warrant for third-degree shoplifting and conspiracy on July 14, authorities said.

She was held at Warren County Jail pending an appearance in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.