Audi Driver Clocks 142 Miles Per Hour On PIP In Rockland, Police Say

With little traffic on the road due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there have been reports of speeding motorists throughout the nation - and this area is no exception.

On Tuesday, April 28 at approximately 2:30 p.m., in Rockland County, State Police from the Haverstraw barracks say they observed an Audi S8 traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Ramapo.

Troopers verified a speed of 142 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone, state police said.

The operator, Sergey Reznichenko, 34, of Spring Valley was ticketed for speeding, as well as improper passing, said police.

His tickets are returnable to the Ramapo Town Court on Tuesday, May 25.

