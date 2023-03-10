Attempted Murder: Rockland County Man Intentionally Hit Victim With Car, Cops Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly intentionally striking another man with a car in an attempt to kill him.

The incident took place in Rockland County on Thursday, March 9 around 3:20 p.m. in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo.

When police arrived on the scene they discovered a man who had sustained serious injuries due to the incident, said Lt. Christopher Franklin of the Ramapo Police.

The Spring Hill Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the victim to Westchester Medical Center.

The operator of the vehicle had remained on the scene, Franklin said.

An investigation determined the driver, identified as Edward Grigsby, age 48, of Central Nyack, had intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle, Franklin said.

As a result, Grigsby was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder.

He was arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Court and bail was set at $75,000. He was turned over to the custody of the Rockland County Jail pending future court appearances.

RPD was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, Rockland Paramedic Services, and the Spring Hill Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

