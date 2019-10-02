Contact Us
At Least Five Dead After Vintage Airplane Crashes At Bradley Airport

Kathy Reakes
A plane crash at Bradley Airport has killed at least two people.
A plane crash at Bradley Airport has killed at least two people. Photo Credit: IAFF Local S15

Five people are reported dead following the crash of a vintage World War II plane at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, that was carrying 13 people.

Airport officials confirmed the crash, saying the accident involved a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft.

"We have an active fire and rescue operation underway," airport officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, a Boeing B-17, crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land around 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, hitting the airport's de-icing building.

The plane was reportedly carrying 13 people.

Some of the injuries involved severe burns. At least three people have been airlifted to area hospitals.

The plane is one of five vintage planes at the airport this week for tours and flights as part of a Wings of Freedom event, the airport had reported earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

