At Least 28 Gunshots Fired In North Orange County Over Weekend, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The City of Newburgh Police said the department responded to seven incidents of shots fired over the weekend with 28 gunshots being fired.
The City of Newburgh Police said the department responded to seven incidents of shots fired over the weekend with 28 gunshots being fired. Photo Credit: City Of Newburgh Police

One Orange County city says it has seen a "drastic increase" in shots fired calls for service.

The City of Newburgh is reporting that over the weekend, from Saturday, Jan. 9 to early Monday, Jan. 11, the department responded to seven calls for shots fired, said Lieutenant Brandon Rola.

During the incident, Rola said a total of 28 shots were fired, with all of the incident being recorded by the city's Shot Spotter unit and that most were confirmed with shell casing retrieved on the scene.

The shooting incidents focused mainly on the north-eastern section of the city, Rola said.

No one was injured during the gunfire, however, a vehicle and a residence were both struck by bullets, she added.

Detectives are actively investigating several leads.

The department is asking anyone who has information regarding the shootings to call the City of Newburgh Police at 845-561-3131.

