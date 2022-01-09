At Least 19, Including Nine Children, Killed In New York City's Worst Fire In Decades

At least 19 people have died in a fire at a New York City apartment building that officials said is the worst the city has seen in decades, according to a new report.

The New York City Fire Department reported on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 9, that about 200 of its members responded to the five-alarm fire at 333 East 181 St. in the Bronx.

NBC New York reported that officials said nine of the 19 people who died were children.

“This is horrific, horrific, painful moment for the City of New York," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "The impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of pain and despair to our city. We have over 32 people who have life-threatening injuries, we have nine serious injuries, and 22 injuries that are non-life-threatening. We have one member of service who was also removed to the hospital. This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed during modern times. I want to thank the FDNY, NYPD and EMS."

The commissioner of FDNY called the fire the worst the city has seen since the Happy Land fire in the Bronx in 1990, which killed 87 people, NBC New York reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.