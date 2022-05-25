Arson Suspect At Large After Lighting Garbage Bins On Fire In Area

An alert has been issued by police investigators in Westchester as they seek the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is wanted for arson.

The Port Chester Police Department released a photo of the suspect, who was caught on camera before intentionally lighting a pair of the village’s plastic garbage bins on fire.

Police said the alleged incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 8 on East Broadway in Port Chester.

According to investigators, the suspect was seen crossing the street on lower Westchester Avenue before walking west and making a left onto East Broadway. He then walked approximately 50 feet and allegedly lit the bins on fire.

Officials said that the bins became fully engulfed and were destroyed.

It is unclear what caused the suspect to ignite the bins.

After lighting the bins on fire, police said that the suspect continued south on East Broadway before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The investigation into the arson is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or arson incident has been asked to contact Det. Stella at the Port Chester Police Department by calling (914) 300-4275 or emailing DetStella@PortChesterNY.gov and referencing case number CR-22-00600.

