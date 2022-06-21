Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Extra Police Added At Area School District After Student Threatens Teacher
Police & Fire

Arrest Made In Main Street Murder In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the crime.
The scene of the crime. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Hudson Valley man at a city grocery store and the wounding of another man.

The incident took place in Dutchess County in the City of Poughkeepsie, around 4:32 a.m., on Saturday, June 18, at the Casablanca Grocery located at 386 Main St.

Arriving officers found Atiba Proverbs, age 27, of the City of Poughkeepsie, shot multiple times, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

He was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he died of his wounds, Clark said.

A second victim, identified as Carlton Belton, age 21, of the city of Poughkeepsie, who was driven to an area hospital for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, has been arrested and charged with murder, following surgery for his wounds, Clark added.

A third victim, a 40-year-old city resident, was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, he is expected to live, police said.

Belton was arraigned and remanded into the custody of the Dutchess County Jail.

"There were multiple witnesses at the scene, none of whom were inclined to give a statement as to what they had witnessed," Clark said.

Anyone who is inclined to assist the police with the investigation should call 845-451-7577.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.